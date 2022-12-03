 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toy giveaway set Dec. 11 at RADD

  • 0

RACINE — Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) and the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club will host a toy giveaway for families in need from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at RADD, 3312 Washington Ave. No registration is required. For more information, call Denise Wetzel at 262-633-0291.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The awesome teenage brain

The awesome teenage brain

The teenage years are a time of growth and change. Teens are changing physically, socially and emotionally. While we often hear about the rapi…

Ex-Etiquette: Dealing with hatred from your spouse's ex

Q: My husband's ex hates me. This is predictable, I suppose, but it's getting in the way of my husband spending time with his children. I really haven't done anything other than marry the guy — 11 years ago. And it's been hell ever since. For some reason, his ex wants the kids to think their dad is still in love with her and I was the one to break up their marriage. I met him six months after they broke up. The youngest, age 26, has seen through it and doesn't pay much attention, but the oldest has taken on her mother's point of view, and we haven't spoken to her in over a year. I'm so angry. What's good ex-etiquette?

Grandpa Time: Keeping cultural history alive

Grandpa Time: Keeping cultural history alive

I grew up knowing I was "Indian,” but I really didn't know much more than that. You see, my mother's father, my grandfather, died when my mom was a senior in high school. I never had the chance to meet him. What I do know about him were memories my mom shared over the years.

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News