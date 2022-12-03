RACINE — Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) and the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club will host a toy giveaway for families in need from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at RADD, 3312 Washington Ave. No registration is required. For more information, call Denise Wetzel at 262-633-0291.
Toy giveaway set Dec. 11 at RADD
EDITOR'S NOTE: Please be sure to double check with an organization in advance before making a donation.
