Tour guides needed for walking tours

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum is looking to recruit three or four additional guides for the Downtown Racine Heritage Walking Tours this coming summer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tour season is held June 6 to Sept. 12 on select Saturdays. Tours are at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., are less than two hours long and are approximately one mile in length. Racine’s historic Downtown area is the backdrop for the walking tour. Guides will present Racine’s industrial and architectural heritage in and around the downtown, lakefront and the Root River Valley. Guides also present the significance of buildings that remain, hear echoes of structures no longer present, and discover notable residents, their impact and how they lived.

New guides will be trained by present guides, and go on a walk-through with veteran guides explaining the guide book and answering any questions. Guides will be expected to sign up for a minimum of three tour slots for the summer season. New guides will be required to attend a complimentary dinner before the tour season begins to meet Heritage Museum staff and current tour guides. It will include a question and answer session.

For more information about the tour team, call Racine Heritage Museum at 262-636-3926 Tuesday through Friday or email Jim Wardrip, tour coordinator, at jwardrip@wi.rr.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0