"Tools for Caregivers" course offered

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is accepting applications for its next "Powerful Tools for Caregivers course" to be conducted online. Sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.

The series designed by Stanford University is intended to teach skills for how to take care of one’s self while caring for a loved one. The program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.

Registration is required by Oct. 11. Call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

