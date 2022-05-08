To the lake

It’s mysterious how a particular song, a title of a book randomly mentioned, an aqua piece of jewelry, the fragrance of a certain perfume, white fluffy hydrangeas and pink showy peonies, or seeing the first robin of spring can bring my mother back to me. In an instant. Mysterious because I last talked with her more than 30 years ago.

I miss her. I miss her kindness. I miss her wisdom. I miss her example of faith. And I marvel ever more at this tiny person’s hard work, giving so much of herself especially to be of help to others.

But I also know that she would be characteristically and unselfishly glad that my life has gone on with very many blessings: my wonderful husband John of 51 years, our daughter Lisa married to a fine man, and a healthy and happy granddaughter now already age 4.

However, to be honest, no one can really take the place of a loving mother.

And so on occasion, I intentionally re-read some of her favorite books, like Corrie Ten Boom’s “The Hiding Place.” I look for the first spring robin and call the neighborhood children, now in their 60s, who lovingly recall watching along with her in her beautiful garden. And I still use the same aqua dinner dishes even though I purchased them years ago,and now show serious signs of wear.

But there is one place in particular that I am sure to feel close to her. And so on occasion, I drive there, to Michigan Boulevard, to view the lake, as she loved to do.

Indeed, the lake was our place to sit quietly together, seated in our car along the boulevard, from the time I was a little girl to the last years of her life with us. The lake was usually her suggestion. There, as an artist, surely she saw in the view far more than I could appreciate. She, with her deep faith, surely saw more in the miracle of Lake Michigan than I did. It was, I believe, her place to refresh her spirit.

But I hope and I want to think that there we equally felt the precious bond of mother and daughter. Even without a word spoken between us.

And so, not long ago, to remember her and to relive those moments, I again went to the lake, to the place loved by so many, but to the place my mother especially loved. And mysteriously, unexpectedly within minutes, a poem came in to my mind for her:

Today I sat by the Lake, Mother,

As we used to do.

The sun was out, the sky and water

So blue.

The lighthouse was in my view.

As I sat in my car

As we two used to do,

How I longed to be there again

With you.

Ever burdened you were,

And often tired, too,

But with brightness you’d say,

“Let’s drive to the Lake today.”

And we’d sit there quietly,

Just us two.

Thank you, Mother, for being YOU,

To me so kind, so loving,

Even when it was not due.

I only hope that you know

How I will always remember

And will always, always love you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0