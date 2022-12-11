Tips for hanging outdoor Christmas lights

We all know one of the best parts of Christmas is the lights. There’s nothing better than driving around and looking at everyone’s Christmas light displays. Of course, hanging those outdoor Christmas lights can be a daunting task. Here are some helpful tips:

Use the right outlet: When hanging outdoor lights use a covered ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlet. If there’s an overcurrent, the outlet will shut down the circuit. Don’t run cords for outdoor Christmas lights through windows or under doors.

Choose the right lights: The lights need to be made for outdoor use and should be waterproof or water-resistant. Also, make sure they have a UL tag that shows the lights meet national safety standards. Extension cords should also be rated for outdoor use. It’s also important to inspect the lights and extension cords before they are used. Test the lights (even if they’re new) on the ground. Don’t use damaged or frayed cords. They’re a safety hazard that could potentially start sparks or a fire.

Use outdoor light clips: Say goodbye to nails and clothespins. Outdoor light clips can be used on window frames, siding, gutters and more to hang lights. They can help keep the lights upright and evenly spaced for a more uniform look. They also work great for making a design with the lights on the side of a house.

Use an appropriate ladder: If you’re hanging outdoor Christmas lights from lower eaves, a sturdy stepladder can work. If not, you’ll need an extension ladder. Make sure the ladder is firmly set on level ground.