Tiny Tot Tuesdays available at River Bend

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering Tiny Tot Tuesdays for children ages 2 to 4.
Each 90-minute program from 9 to 10:30 a.m. is designed for young children, accompanied by a parent or grandparent. The majority of time will be spent outside engaged in hands-on exploration throughout the seasons. Children should wear appropriate seasonal attire. Session dates and topics are:
- March 22 — "It’s Maple Sugar Time"
- April 26 — "Earth Day Helpers"
- May 24 — "May Flowers"
- June 28 — "Looking for a Rainbow"
- July 26 — "What’s in the Water?"
- Aug. 23 — "A Sunny Day in August"
- Sept. 27 — "Winged Wonders"
- Oct. 25 — "Path Finders"
Registration is required and space is limited. The cost is $15 per session. To register, send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org or call 262-639-1515