Tiny Tot Tuesday at River Bend Oct. 25

CALEDONIA — "Path Finder" is the topic of the final Tiny Tot Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

The 90-minute program for ages 2 to 4 is designed for young children, accompanied by a parent or grandparent. The majority of time will be spent outside engaged in hands-on exploration throughout the seasons. Children should wear appropriate seasonal attire.