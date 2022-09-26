 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiny Tot Tuesday at River Bend Oct. 25

Tiny Tot photo

A child in the Tiny Tot Tuesdays program checks out some wild mushrooms at River Bend Nature Center.

CALEDONIA — "Path Finder" is the topic of the final Tiny Tot Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

The 90-minute program for ages 2 to 4 is designed for young children, accompanied by a parent or grandparent. The majority of time will be spent outside engaged in hands-on exploration throughout the seasons. Children should wear appropriate seasonal attire.

Registration is required and space is limited. The cost is $15. To register, send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org or call 262-639-1515

