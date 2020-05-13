Thursday/Friday Do More 24 Racine campaign to help local nonprofits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — As COVID-19 moves through Wisconsin, United Way of Racine County has responded quickly to meet the needs of its community.

The organization launched the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund in partnership with the Racine Community Foundation to offer crisis grants to partnered nonprofits; it works with RCF to meet partners’ material needs through the Community Cares Supply Drive; and noon Thursday to noon Friday, it is hosting Do More 24 Racine to connect Racine County nonprofits with donors throughout the community.

This Thursday and Friday, more than 30 nonprofits serving Racine County will engage supporters, approach new audiences and raise critical funds. Participating organizations include the Hospitality Center, HOPES Center of Racine, and HALO (a joint effort); FOCUS, Health Care Network, and Racine Friendship Clubhouse (a joint effort); Racine County Food Bank; and the Racine Zoological Society.