Three to vie for title of Fairest of the Fair June 4

Schaefer, a 2018 Franklin High School graduate, is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison pursuing a degree in animal science and communication, with a digital studies certificate. As a Tucker 4-H member she tried new projects and activities, some of her favorites being beef and swine. She is involved in school clubs and organizations including Saddle and Sirloin, Association of Women in Agriculture and the Wisconsin Marching/Varsity Band. Schaefer remains involved in the community by being involved at her church and as an adult leader for the Tucker 4-H Club.

The winner will follow Jessica Noble, 2019-2020 Fairest of the Fair.

“Becoming the Racine County Fairest of the Fair has always been a dream of mine, and in 2019 that dream came true,” said Noble. “From crowning Wednesday night of the fair, to pulling my tractor at the Friday night pulls, to Sunday night helping 4-H kids take down their signs in the barns as the fair came to a close. It was one of those times that you wouldn’t trade for anything. I was able to attend many other events in support of the fair, from promoting the next fair to thanking those who make the Racine County Fair possible. My favorite part of being fairest was sharing my passion for the fair with others. Being Fairest was a treasure and I am proud to have represented the Racine County Fair for the past two years.”