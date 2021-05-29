Three to vie for title of Fairest of the Fair June 4

YORKVILLE — Three contestants will vie for the title of Fairest of the Fair when Racine County Fair organizers host the finals on Friday, June 4, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
They are Kynzi Cole, Mackenzie Geschke and Taylor Schaefer.
This comes as a new pre-fair event and is free and open to the public. This year’s fair will be held July 28-Aug. 1. The Fairest of the Fair will be the official ambassador of the fair welcoming fairgoers. She will be involved throughout the year representing Racine County and promoting the fair industry, and will compete in January for the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention.
Cole, a 2020 Muskego High School graduate, is a student at Iowa State University pursuing a degree in animal science. She has shown projects at the Racine County Fair for almost nine years as a member of the Burlington Back-40 4-H Club. She is a member of the Rodeo Club, Beginning Farmers Network and Block and Bridle at ISU. When not busy being involved in clubs or organizations, Cole enjoys hunting, fishing, riding horses and raising show animals.
Geschke, a 2020 Union Grove High School graduate, is pursuing a degree in finance at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She has been both an exhibitor and volunteer at the Racine County Fair. She is involved in Raymond 4-H, the National Residence Hall Honorary Society and the Delta Sigma Pi Eta Rho Chapter. Geschke likes to build relationships and connections within the community by assisting with fundraisers and establishing relationships.
Schaefer, a 2018 Franklin High School graduate, is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison pursuing a degree in animal science and communication, with a digital studies certificate. As a Tucker 4-H member she tried new projects and activities, some of her favorites being beef and swine. She is involved in school clubs and organizations including Saddle and Sirloin, Association of Women in Agriculture and the Wisconsin Marching/Varsity Band. Schaefer remains involved in the community by being involved at her church and as an adult leader for the Tucker 4-H Club.
The winner will follow Jessica Noble, 2019-2020 Fairest of the Fair.
“Becoming the Racine County Fairest of the Fair has always been a dream of mine, and in 2019 that dream came true,” said Noble. “From crowning Wednesday night of the fair, to pulling my tractor at the Friday night pulls, to Sunday night helping 4-H kids take down their signs in the barns as the fair came to a close. It was one of those times that you wouldn’t trade for anything. I was able to attend many other events in support of the fair, from promoting the next fair to thanking those who make the Racine County Fair possible. My favorite part of being fairest was sharing my passion for the fair with others. Being Fairest was a treasure and I am proud to have represented the Racine County Fair for the past two years.”
The Racine County Fairest of the Fair Finals will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a social gathering in the expo building on the fairgrounds. The on-stage portion will begin at 7:30 p.m. During the on-stage portion the contestants will present their radio commercial, introduce themselves and answer individual questions. Each contestant will also be auctioning a basket filled with goodies, with all proceeds going back to the fairest program and funding scholarships for the Fairest of the Fair and fair royalty.