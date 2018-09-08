KENOSHA — Three non-profit organizations will be presented with Harborfest ‘18’s 2018 Outstanding Impact Awards at the annual Harborfest Sept. 20.
Awards will be given to the Kenosha Public Library for its community programs and outreach, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast in recognition of its contributions to education, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Racine/Kenosha for its dedication to providing all youth a bed.
The Outstanding Impact award is a traditional part of Harborfest. It recognizes non-profit organizations, projects and individuals who provide services and programs supporting youth, education and community, and contribute to communal growth in Kenosha and Racine counties. They are chosen by the Harborfest Planning Committee based on the information provided by Harborfest participants.
Harborfest is a free event open to the community at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Stein Aircraft Hanger, 4222 91st Ave. Its mission is to engage the public by bridging communities through celebrating accomplishments and promoting opportunities and resources. Nonprofits share about their services and programs. Learn more at Harborfest.LeewardBA.com.
