MOUNT PLEASANT — Thirteen individuals will be honored for their volunteerism when the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. holds its annual volunteer recognition awards ceremony and luncheon Friday, April 26, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. The theme is "Volunteers Compassion to Action."
The reception and silent auction will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon., and the luncheon will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. The event will conclude with an awards program. Award recipients are:
- Agriculture Award — Sam Johnson, a Racine County 4-H general leader who serves on the Board of Directors and supervises the 4-H Horse Camp.
- Arts and Culture Award — Luan Wells, a key volunteer coordinator of the Friends of the Racine Library used book sale.
- Economic Development Award — Jake Lovdahl who was the youngest president of 4th Fest of Greater Racine in its 83-year history.
- Education Award — Sarah Leonard who accelerated the Racine Zoo’s Wildlife Explorers project that centers on introducing third-grade students to live animal programs.
- Environment Award — Kjell Erlandsson who invested his engineering skills in projects improving public access, safety and convenience at the Caledonia Conservancy’s King’s Corner property.
- Good Neighbor Award — Scott Karasek, a gifted handyman who donates his talents to Habitat for Humanity, the Moose Lodge and his neighbors.
- Health Services Award — Mary Rath, a 10-year board member of Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. She is dedicated to the RFC model of psychosocial education and supporting people with mental health challenges.
- Heroic Award — Elijah Krajewski, a lieutenant with the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company and certified as a paramedic. He leads recruiting efforts for the company.
- Human Services Award — Dianna Anderson Higgenbottom, creator and key volunteer coordinator of Santa in a Shoebox, a project that delivered more than 2,500 packages last holiday season.
- Senior Award — Henry Gall who has been a RSVP Meals on Wheels volunteer driver for 15 years; often serving clients a generation younger than him.
- Veteran Award — David Voss, a Vietnam-era veteran who served in the U.S Navy submarine service. He is a member of the Racine Community Outpost that is responsible for neighborhood COP houses.
- Youth Award — Jackson Hemming who has donated more than 60 hours of volunteer service at the Racine Zoo while still in high school.
- Corporate Award — Ruth Stauersbol, volunteer coordinator for the Racine County Nutrition Program that operates the Meals on Wheels project.
The winners were chosen based on volunteer accomplishments, impact on an individual group or community, and leadership from nominations submitted by area individuals and nonprofit organizations.
Tickets for the luncheon cost $40. Reservations can be made online at www.volunteerracine.org. Click on "Buy Tickets" on the home page. There is no ticket to print out; people will be sent a confirmation email. Reservations can also be made by calling or visiting the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, 262-886-9612.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.