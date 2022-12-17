Thinking of others this holiday season

RACINE — The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are times for families to come together to share in their customs, traditions and the many blessings of the holiday season. What better way is there to share these sentiments of the season than by volunteering together?

Members of the Knights, Ladies of Columbus and their families invite the Racine community to join with them in promoting the following actions:

Read stories/sing carols to people in nursing homes or hospitals, group homes.

Visit and give gifts to homeless shelters; bake cookies for them.

Take a senior citizen who is homebound out to dinner. Drive someone who is homebound to his or her family’s celebration.

Help a needy family by purchasing food or gifts for them.

Help people who are visually impaired write and mail Christmas cards.

Organize games and/or a social at a Children’s hospital or facility for the intellectually disabled.

Visit people in nursing homes or hospitals or shut-ins.

Decorate a nursing home’s dining room, hallways or rooms for the holidays.

Hold a gift drive for people who otherwise are forgotten during the holidays.

Invite a friend or neighbor who will be alone or forgotten to share your Christmas celebration.

Organize a clothing or food drive in the neighborhood/parish/organization and donate the proceeds to needy families.

Make a commitment as a family, parish, neighborhood or organization to assist a local service group that needs extra holiday help (e.g. bell ringing for the Salvation Army) or offer to help with one of the area meal programs.

Give the "gift of life" and donate blood or organize a blood drive.

Visit veterans at a nearby medical or residential center and sing carols, present gifts, etc.

Remember our troops at home and abroad with cards, letters, gifts.

Wish people you meet a good day and a “Happy/Holy/Merry Christmas.”

Volunteer at the Racine St. Vincent de Paul Center.

Volunteer to help set up, maintain or take down the community Nativity scene on Monument Square. Monetary donations are always welcome.

Forego large numbers of Christmas presents and donate instead to a family member’s or friend’s favorite charity.

Dr. Jacob Clearfield, grand knight of Knights of Columbus Council 697, and Jim Sisak, faithful navigator of 4th Degree Assembly 1207 said, “As we count our blessings, enjoy time together and celebrate the holidays, let us remember the reason for the season as some say, the true meaning of Christmas and keep Christ in Christmas in our thoughts and actions both now and throughout 2023.”