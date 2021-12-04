Thinking of others this Christmas

RACINE COUNTY — The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are, of course, times for families to come together to share in their customs, traditions and the many blessings of the holiday season. What better way is there to share these sentiments of the season than by volunteering together? Members of the Knights, Ladies of Columbus and their families invite the Racine community to join with them in promoting the following actions:
- Read stories/sing carols to people in nursing homes or hospitals, group homes.
- Visit and give gifts to homeless shelters; bake cookies for them.
- Take a senior citizen who is homebound out to dinner; drive someone who is homebound to his or her family’s celebration.
- Help a needy family by purchasing food or gifts for them.
- Help people who are visually impaired write and mail Christmas cards.
- Organize games and/or a social at a children’s hospital or facility for the intellectually disabled.
- Visit people in nursing homes or hospitals or shut-ins.
- Decorate a nursing home’s dining room, hallways or rooms for the holidays.
- Hold a gift drive for people who otherwise are forgotten during the holidays.
- Invite a friend or neighbor who will be alone or forgotten to share your Christmas celebration.
- Organize a clothing or food drive and donate the proceeds to needy families.
- Make a commitment to assist a local service group that needs extra holiday help.
- Donate blood or organize a blood drive.
- Visit veterans at a nearby medical or residential center and sing carols, present gifts, etc.
- Remember our troops at home and abroad with cards, letters, gifts.
- Wish people you meet a good day and a “Happy/Holy/Merry Christmas.”
- Volunteer to help at a local food pantry
- Forego large numbers of Christmas presents and donate to a charity.
“As we count our blessings, enjoy time together and celebrate the holidays, let us remember the ‘Reason for the Season’ as some say, the ‘True Meaning of Christmas’ and ‘Keep Christ in Christmas’ in our thoughts and actions both now and throughout 2022,” said Harold Von De Bur, grand knight of Knights of Columbus Council 697, along with Jim Sisak, faithful navigator of 4th Degree Assembly 1207 in Racine.