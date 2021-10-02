There’s something for everyone in Racine County 4-H.

We are often asked if you need to live on a farm or own an animal to join 4-H. The answer is that people don’t need to live on a farm or own an animal to join 4-H; there is something for everyone in 4-H.

Since 4 H began more than 100 years ago, it has become the nation’s largest youth development organization.

In the late 1800s, researchers discovered adults in the farming community did not readily accept new agricultural developments on university campuses but found that young people were open to new thinking and would experiment with new ideas and share their experiences with adults. In this way, rural youth programs introduced new agriculture technology to communities.

The idea of “hands-on” learning came from the desire to connect public school education to country life. Building 4-H community clubs to help solve agricultural challenges was the first step toward youth learning more about the industries in their community.