There’s something for everyone in Racine County 4-H.
We are often asked if you need to live on a farm or own an animal to join 4-H. The answer is that people don’t need to live on a farm or own an animal to join 4-H; there is something for everyone in 4-H.
Since 4 H began more than 100 years ago, it has become the nation’s largest youth development organization.
In the late 1800s, researchers discovered adults in the farming community did not readily accept new agricultural developments on university campuses but found that young people were open to new thinking and would experiment with new ideas and share their experiences with adults. In this way, rural youth programs introduced new agriculture technology to communities.
The idea of “hands-on” learning came from the desire to connect public school education to country life. Building 4-H community clubs to help solve agricultural challenges was the first step toward youth learning more about the industries in their community.
Today, 4-H serves youth in rural, urban and suburban communities in every state across the nation. In Wisconsin, more than 69,000 youth are involved with 4-H and other UW-Madison Division of Extension youth programs. 4-H is a research-based experience that includes a mentor, a hands-on project and a meaningful leadership opportunity.
Based on their interests and guided by adult mentors, youth develop their pathway in 4-H. They select from a broad menu of local 4-H programs. They participate in hands-on projects in more than 70 different areas that range from agricultural and animal sciences to rocketry, photography, cooking, woodworking and archery.
The Wisconsin 4-H program is committed to providing youth development opportunities and promoting positive change for all young people in Wisconsin. The values of the Wisconsin 4-H program include:
- Being Yourself: Find and share your authentic sparks and interests;
- Belonging Together: Recognize, understand, respect, and appreciate each other;
- Building Connections: Grow positive relationships with peers and adults;
- Discovering Skills: Develop skills through hands-on learning to help you succeed and thrive;
- Exploring New Opportunities: Open the door to new experiences, projects, and places; and
- Giving Back to Your Community: Make meaningful contributions through community service and leadership.
Volunteering with 4-H is flexible and rewarding. Wisconsin 4-H has more than 8,500 volunteers who serve as mentors for 4-H youth. They help provide a safe, engaging place for youth to take risks, practice their independence and master new skills. Do you have a skill, passion, expertise or hobby that you would like to share with youth in your community? Consider becoming a Racine County 4-H volunteer.
4-H is open to all youth grades kindergarten (5K) through one year past high school. For more information on how to join the Racine County 4-H program as a youth member or adult volunteer, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu, email uwextension@racinecounty.com or call 262-767-2929.
Jen Reese is the interim 4-H program educator for Racine and Kenosha counties, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension.