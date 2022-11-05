The Salvation Army's 2022 rallying cry? 'Love beyond'

RACINE — The Salvation Army issued a rallying cry earlier this year with a message that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter and love beyond disasters, we can provide the resources and hope that so many need.

The Salvation Army’s red shield and red kettle symbolize the resources and programs that 30 million Americans rely on year-round. The Salvation Army is the nation’s largest private provider of social services assistance. The Racine Salvation Army has been in our community since 1890 helping the needy.

Helping children

For the last six years, the Racine Salvation Army Community Center has poured its attention and resources into helping the most vulnerable in our community — our children. Children should be provided shelter, nourishment and security. But often, there is a family breakdown and when that happens children lose the most. The Racine Salvation Army has sought to intervene with its child nutrition programs.

Programs encompass Healthy Kids Diner and Kids Backpack Weekend Food Program. The Healthy Kids Diner has provided 14,639 meals to children from January through August. In 2021, 16,931 meals were proviced for the year. The Racine Police Department opens their community policing houses as sites and assists in serving children dinner. The current locations are Mead Street, 16th Street, Geneva Street and Villa Street. Due to staffing shortages and COVID-19, serving inside the COP houses has not returned.

The Kids Backpack Weekend Food Program provided food sacks to 408 Racine Unified School District children each Friday during the 2021-2022 school year. Social workers at the schools identify children who need food on the weekend and provide The Salvation Army with a total number of students for their school. Confidentiality is maintained throughout the process.

Neighborhood school

Knapp Elementary School is The Salvation Army’s neighborhood school and provides additional resources of coats, children’s clothing and school supplies. This year we gave hygiene items in backpacks and school supplies to Knapp’s fifth-grade students.

A note from the Knapp School staff: “We wanted to take a moment and personally thank you for your outpouring of support and generosity for the Knapp School community. Your generous gift of backpacks with school supplies and personal hygiene items came at exactly the right time. Being able to address our students’ needs while they are in the building helps us to build those relationships that are so important as we attempt to educate the “whole” child.”

Donors

The staff at the Salvation Army Community Center could not meet the needs of our community without the help of its donors who give at the red kettles through monthly and seasonal donations. Each gift stays in the Racine community.

“Few know the role we play in helping suffering humanity throughout the year,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. “For the people we serve, a warm bed or meal is just the beginning. We are focused on helping them break the cycles of poverty, domestic abuse, addiction, isolation and more — serving the person emotionally, physically and spiritually.”

The Racine Salvation Army Community Center is part of a much larger “army” as 7,000 centers operate around the country “Doing the Most Good” in each community. The Salvation Army was ranked number two on the list of America’s Favorite Charities by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit saracine.org and SalvationArmyUSA.org.