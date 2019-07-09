RACINE — The Root River Council will host an Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W. Sixth St. There is no charge for this family event.
Canoe and kayak rentals will also be available on a first-come basis. Rental costs are $10 per hour for a single kayak and $15 per hour for a canoe or tandem kayak. Season passes are still available for unlimited boating access and cost $50 for an individual and $90 for a family of four.
The Root River Council is a local non-profit committed to revitalizing and redeveloping the Root River to create a sense of place, promote economic growth, improve water quality and increase public access and interaction in the City of Racine.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/RootRiverCouncilRacine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.