{{featured_button_text}}

WIND POINT — The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, is offering an archery camp for children entering grades five to eight Monday through Friday, July 22-26, in the school field house. Session times are 8:30 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The camp will be run by James Broetzmann, a basic archery instructor for the National Archery in the Schools Program. The camp is designed to introduce students to the sport of archery.

The fee is $90. To register online, go to https://campscui.active.com/orgs/ThePrairieSchool0. For more information, contact Jacob Lipor at 262-752-2680 or jlipor@prairieschool.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments