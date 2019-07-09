WIND POINT — The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, is offering an archery camp for children entering grades five to eight Monday through Friday, July 22-26, in the school field house. Session times are 8:30 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The camp will be run by James Broetzmann, a basic archery instructor for the National Archery in the Schools Program. The camp is designed to introduce students to the sport of archery.
The fee is $90. To register online, go to https://campscui.active.com/orgs/ThePrairieSchool0. For more information, contact Jacob Lipor at 262-752-2680 or jlipor@prairieschool.com.
