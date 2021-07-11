The house that Andrew had

Anders "Andrew" Jorgen Hagen Hansen, age 19, resented his dominating stepmother. So, he took passage on the ship Champania from Denmark to New York City in 1898.
He was headed to Chicago where he was sure that he could find work as a carpenter. However, he made friends aboard ship who spoke of Racine where a number of Danes had formed an organized settlement. Hansen accepted this suggestion and got off the train in Racine and found it to be a growing town, indeed. He soon had a job in construction. After all, he was a tall, strong man and with his jolly attitude he quickly became master of his newfound freedom.
As fate had fashioned it, while attending one of the two Scandinavian halls available for meals, dances, etc., he met Otillia "Tillie" Wingreen. She was a petite blonde beauty and Hansen was smitten.
Oluf and Johanna Wingreen, Tillie's parents, were Swedish immigrants who settled in Racine about 1881. A year later, Oluf started the process to become a United States citizen. That process takes years as Hansen discovered later.
Wingreen grew up as a farmer's daughter. She 14 years old when she and her sister, Hilma, attended Mygatts School in 1896. At the age of 16 she must have caught the attention of many young men.
But, it was that impetuous Hansen that pounded on Wingreen's farmhouse door before he joined to fight in the Spanish American War promising, "I'm coming back to marry you, Tillie."
He did return and they were joined in marriage in the fall of 1902.
They obtained a residence on North Wisconsin Street directly across from Janes School, which had been built in 1897. The home that started out as a boarding house soon served as a cradling promotion for the purpose of increasing the city's population.
Tillie gave birth to 16 children in the following 20 years, however, two sets of twins and another baby died.
My mother Tracy never referred to her childhood as peaceful. Basically, because of her being the second youngest daughter, she reported that she had been only an onlooker during the weepy, emotional moments, but always had been swept into participating in the consistent chaos in the house. It gave her a wonderful feeling of belonging.
My first recollection of a stay-over at Grandma's house was in May, 1940. To be concise, the incident was more of a told-to-me tale. It strangely caused a lifelong bond between me and Gramps.
Anyhow, mother was in the hospital, soon to present me with my second sister. I, at age 4, couldn't account for the person responsible for watching my movements. At any case, for a minute or three no eyes were on me so I wandered away with a little friend I had made. Soon I was found blocks away and hand delivered back to the house by city police officers.
Ever after whenever gramps and I were together he would whisper in my ear, "Have you been in a squad car lately?" I imagined that he was comparing my innocent excursion to his successful show of independence.
Christmas Eve
The Christmas Eve experiences I had on North Wisconsin Street began after World War II. We helped in the winning of the war. The U.S. and our allies were at peace. Uncle Wilbur Hansen had survived flying planes for England. Uncle Harlowe Hansen had not been one of the many victims who were killed while stationed on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. Both were amongst about six men from Racine that enlisted together in October 1940.
People of various occupations were represented in our family. The carpenters and brick layers were helping the city grow while assisting relatives in the completion of their own homes. The women were doing double-duty working during the day in factories then returning home to tend to a multitude of tasks. We, the youngsters, were just having fun during the late '40s and into the '50s.
Our Christmas Eve gatherings were preceded by repetitive customs. We would anxiously dress up in our finest and my dad Otto, and his ladies, meaning mom, my four sisters and I, would attend our church's evening service. Then, we would go directly to North Wisconsin Street.
Crossing the large, L-shaped covered porch we would enter via the spacious coat room, a standard addition to houses built in the 1800s. We'd hang our coats and stack our footwear, if booted, with the ones already in place. Snacks were available but I would quickly join our cousins in the sewing room off of the parlor. The boys would tease the girls, tell jokes or mimic our elders' idiosyncrasies. We would eventually get around to planning our evening's program. This consisted mostly of songs, poems and recitations.
When ready, everybody formed a circle in the enormous living room that adjoined the cloak room. The assembled crowd proved its appreciation of our talented display with thunderous applause. Next, we all sang traditional carols until a loud stomping on the porch was heard along with the familiar ho, ho, hoing. What excitement; Santa had arrived in full costume. (When in our early teens my cohorts and I would quickly assimilate whose father or which uncle was taking his turn wearing the disguise.)
The gifts in Santa's sack were silly or small items put in by our parents. I do recall the most impressive gift that I received from grandma, though, was a handkerchief with crocheted lace edging. She always gave the kids a little something at Christmas. Now, you might have noticed that Gramma hasn't been mentioned often in my story, but she had, indubitably, played her biggest part much earlier. During the times I would leave my grade school, which was a block from North Wisconsin Street, and visit her for lunch she would impress me by talking about her early pioneering. No longer having the center of attention seemed to make her happy. She appeared to me that she was similar to a teacher letting her students play a game in class, but ever ready to step in, if and when things got too rowdy.
Finally, the ladies formed a group to discuss the latest topics and the men congregated around the huge, pedestal table in the parlor to drink aquavit and to play poker. We would play "button button" up and down the stairs that led to the upstairs bedrooms, which were located on the north side of the living room. Or, if we were lucky, one of my favorite uncles was in town to teach us card tricks. Also, Uncle Willie could enthrall us by relating his many adventures.
The only unhappy incident happened when I was in my mid-teens. My older sister, Marcia, and I had received an autographed photo of a professional singer who had married our oldest cousin. A great amount of enthusiasm was in evidence that Christmas Eve because the rising star was expected to make a special appearance on North Wisconsin Street. But, her career requirements kept her elsewhere that night. Sadly, we never met Patti Page; she wasn't our cousin for long.
My father died unexpectedly in 1956 while my marriage was being planned. After the shock and ensuing remorse were given a reasonable amount of time, I had to focus on my wedding arrangements. I chose Hansen to be my substitute in walking me down the aisle in church.
I never remember my fraternal grandparents, having died while I was so young. So Hansen, still strong and handsome at 79, played a significant role in my life once again.
The end of my story comes decades later when I became aware that the house which Hansen had once owned was being divided into two apartments. I took a drive to look over the property at 1432 N. Wisconsin St. The façade of the house hadn't changed much except for the addition of a door on the north edge of the porch. This door obviously leads to a new, enclosed stairway that replaced the one inside. The double-sized lot has been reduced by the elimination of the driveway on the north, as well as the lengthy garage which stood in back supporting Grandpa's workshop.
So goes the way of progress I thought. Being over a century old in Racine doesn't get a medal hung on your door. There are scores of more beautiful mansions built in the past that remain on Main Street and Lake Avenue.
Never the less, this house which is off the main drag hidden behind a school that blocks her view of Lake Michigan is still standing. She exists, in my opinion, as a memorial to special former owners who live on in stories exchanged between descendants spread out across the United States.