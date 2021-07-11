The house that Andrew had

Ever after whenever gramps and I were together he would whisper in my ear, "Have you been in a squad car lately?" I imagined that he was comparing my innocent excursion to his successful show of independence.

Christmas Eve

The Christmas Eve experiences I had on North Wisconsin Street began after World War II. We helped in the winning of the war. The U.S. and our allies were at peace. Uncle Wilbur Hansen had survived flying planes for England. Uncle Harlowe Hansen had not been one of the many victims who were killed while stationed on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. Both were amongst about six men from Racine that enlisted together in October 1940.

People of various occupations were represented in our family. The carpenters and brick layers were helping the city grow while assisting relatives in the completion of their own homes. The women were doing double-duty working during the day in factories then returning home to tend to a multitude of tasks. We, the youngsters, were just having fun during the late '40s and into the '50s.

Our Christmas Eve gatherings were preceded by repetitive customs. We would anxiously dress up in our finest and my dad Otto, and his ladies, meaning mom, my four sisters and I, would attend our church's evening service. Then, we would go directly to North Wisconsin Street.