The Christmas table

A vision of Christmas around a beautiful dining table with dear loved ones over 60 years ago remains clear in my mind’s eye today. The warmth and love, a child’s innocence and perhaps the innocence of those years in the 1950s contribute to my magical recollections. They are treasured keepsakes of my childhood.

For many Christmases, my parents and I were guests of my mother’s brother and wife, Andrew and Elva Fadness. My parents and I would leave Racine early on those Christmas mornings to make the lengthy drive to the Wisconsin village of Rio. It was sure to be a pleasant day for mother and for me. Mother’s sister, my aunt “Ing” (Ingeborg was her real name) and her husband Ben would join us from their Jefferson County farm.

I must add, however, to be truthful, that even on Christmas, I know that my father was less than enthused. Oh, he went willingly without complaint, but I imagine that he was already planning his return to Racine before he had even left the city limits. After waiting years to become a CPA and to start his accounting business, he was just seeing that business expand. Accounting thoughts were uppermost in his mind, and I am quite sure that even if the governor of Wisconsin had been present at the Rio dinner table, he would have been waiting to return to Racine and to his work.

I can also surmise that my father was less enthused with the stories of Norway and the Norwegian relatives that he was surely to hear. Nevertheless, both he and my uncle Ben, who were each raised in highly German communities, smiled tolerantly at the Norwegian exuberance they were certain to encounter during the day.

They knew, however, that mother, Aunt Ing and Uncle Andrew were very close. They had grown up in this little town, inhabited mainly by Norwegians, and actually in this very house at 504 Lincoln Ave. It was a pretty white two-story with “gingerbread” on the upper gables. When my mother was a young child in the early 1900s, her brave Norwegian-immigrant newly widowed mother had moved her little family from a farm in to this very home.

Christmas memories

I loved to visit my aunt and uncle on Christmas. First of all, I felt the admiration mother and Aunt Ing held for Andrew and Elva. Andrew, like his sisters, had gone away to college about 1920, a rare accomplishment in those days. He still wore a sophisticated-looking ring from Luther College. Andrew had gone to law school in Madison, returning to Rio to serve as its beloved and trusted attorney.

Elva, in contrast to the three dark-haired Fadness siblings, was a beautiful blonde Norwegian. She had graduated in the first nursing class of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. That was quite a distinction we thought. Her steady, capable, down-to-earth manner also earned our admiration and respect.

I also loved the Rio house itself at Christmas. Aunt Elva decorated it with beautiful Norwegian accessories throughout. Moreover, with her permission, I was free to explore the entire fascinating home. There were not one, but two hidden staircases to the upstairs where beautiful but mysterious trunks and other artifacts brought over from Norway by our ancestors silently resided. There was a solid feeling of beauty and of family history throughout every inch of that house.

There was also a love of learning permeating that home. Leather-bound books, numerous magazines, as well as Bible studies and devotionals abounded. At the dining table, Andrew often quoted these sources, adding interesting historical details that shed light on the circumstances of the day. And his were not stuffy, but scintillating explanations which I have never heard their equal to this day.

My aunt and uncle had even been to far off Norway. When they returned to Rio they were greeted with receptions and featured as travelogue speakers. Sometimes at that dining table they would read letters aloud from the Norwegian relatives they had visited. (At this time, my father was probably secretly reviewing his accounting matters.)

Indeed, I did not mind being the only child in Rio on those Christmas days. My older cousins, Elva’s and Andrew’s sons Peter and John, were away in the Armed Forces during many of those years. Surely I was doted on, but somehow even as a child, I felt it an honor and a privilege to be among such kind and accomplished people.

But perhaps best of all, my aunt’s delicious Christmas dinners seemed to emerge effortlessly from her nearby kitchen. The dining table would be set with her fine china and silver and with my favorite salt and pepper shakers in the world, a porcelain pair of Siamese cats. There would be mounds of white mashed potatoes, ham or turkey with dressing, and Elva’s homemade applesauce, pickles and delectable rolls.

Andrew would begin with prayers in Norwegian. Elva would conclude by serving a delicious pie or torte. The dining room clock on the buffet would chime its mellow tones. And I would believe that these times together would last forever.

The table

But how quickly those childhood years vanished. By the time I went away to college in 1966 and married in 1970, the trips for those of us who had once been guests at that dining table became less frequent. Now Peter and John were at that table with their families, hearing the stories of Norway and of history and of faith. And mysteriously, the roads to Rio were becoming longer and more arduous to travel.

One by one those former dinner guests were called to another table, including my own dear parents. (My father never once failing to disguise his private accounting thoughts.)

Our host Andrew and our hostess Elva were to depart when in their 90s, along with the untimely death of their son Peter.

Now close to the turn of the century, the house at 504 Lincoln Ave. stood without its owners needing to be dismantled after being like a living part of the Fadness family for almost 100 years. It was time for my cousin John to ask the children of his brother Peter as well as his own two daughters, Sarah Fadness and Jennifer Fadness, what treasures they would hope to receive from the house.

But when it came to Jennifer, it was not one Norwegian keepsake that she requested. Instead, it was only the massive dining table, along with its chairs and buffet, that this young woman asked to receive. Just as I had treasured those moments around the holiday table, she, too, did not want to leave those childhood memories behind.

And that made it all the more painful for Jennifer to realize that she was not to have her wish. Her father held firm. As a college student without prospects of a permanent address for some time, the dining set was to be sold. The day of the auction came and Jennifer could not watch.

A special phone call

It was a few years later that an astounding call came for Jennifer. The owner of the table no longer wanted it, nor the chairs, nor the buffet. In shock that her love for the table had been known and remembered, Jennifer knew that now she simply had to have it. It had seemed to wait for her. Along with her sister Sarah, the asking price was met.

And that is how the precious dining table, its chairs, and its buffet reside in Jennifer’s home today. On its first Christmas there, it was met with utter astonishment by her parents and by their tears. A young woman’s love for her grandparents and the precious times they had shared together around a dining table had saved it for the family.

Now on any Christmas, a beautiful dining table is set with the finest china and a pair of porcelain Siamese cats grace its center. An array of delicious food including Elva’s delectable pickles and rolls are served. Tales of Norway still arise. The clock on the buffet chimes to signal the precious hours passing away.

Perhaps just a vision is seen of Andrew taking his place at the head of the table and Elva entering from the kitchen with fine coffee cups in hand. Indeed, everyone is still present at this table for another Christmas together.

