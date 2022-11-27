The awesome teenage brain

The teenage years are a time of growth and change. Teens are changing physically, socially and emotionally. While we often hear about the rapid brain growth that occurs during the first three years of a child’s life, we do not always hear about what is happening in the teenage brain.

In fact, teenage brains are actually growing faster than they did in early childhood. These changes in the brain help explain why teens think and act in specific ways. Let’s learn more about the teenage brain, how it influences behaviors and tips for parents.

Teenagers want more independence and control in making decisions. However, sometimes the decisions teens make on their own may not be good ones and can get them into trouble.

The part of the brain involved in decision-making is the prefrontal cortex. The prefrontal cortex carries out executive function that helps us to think wisely, plan for the future, predict consequences and moderate social behavior. It also helps us to choose future rewards over immediate ones. The prefrontal cortex is still under construction in the teenage brain, and will not fully develop until the mid-20’s. This is why teenagers do not always make the best decisions and may choose instant gratification rather than thinking about the future.

Tips for parents/caregivers — Help your teen make good decisions by listening nonjudgmentally and asking questions. By calmly listening to teens, parents can better understand their teen’s perspective on a situation. Asking questions helps guide teens to think about the future and any consequences. This gentle questioning can help wire the teenager’s brain to make good decisions.

Teenagers want to spend more time with friends. They also care more about the opinions of their friends and often influenced to try new things or engage in risky behaviors.

Dopamine is a chemical in the brain that is released when we experience something new, fun or pleasurable. Our brain craves these dopamine “rewards.” Teenage brains respond more actively to dopamine than the brains of children or adults. This makes teens especially interested in having fun with friends and seeking out excitement or new experiences. It also means they may feel bored easily when not involved in stimulating activities. Since the part of the brain that helps teens to slow down and make good decisions is not fully developed and their response to dopamine is more intense so risky behavior is more likely.

Tips for parents/caregivers — Recognize the positive side of a teen’s natural inclination to try to new things, and steer them into safe situations that help them to learn and grow. Parents can also help teens come up with a plan to get out of a risky situation; like a code-word that can be texted to a parent or trusted adult.

Teenagers may experience mood swings that can be hard for parents to figure out.

The emotional part of the brain called the limbic system is more active during the teenage years than any other time in life. This is why teens can sometimes be overwhelmed by emotion or be dramatic.

Tips for parents/caregivers — Realize that changes in a teen’s mood are normal and try not to take it personally. Let your teen know that you are there for them when they need you even if it is just to listen.

The teenage brain truly is amazing. By understanding these normal growth and changes, parents can better respond to common teenage behaviors and meet their teen where they are at during this unique and amazing period of life.

Information

Extension partners with local organizations to conduct workshops for parents and early care and education professionals. For more information, please visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com

Source: “Parents’ Guide to the Teenage Brain” by Robert Nix, Ph.D., Human Development & Family Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.