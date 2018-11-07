RACINE — A Thanksgiving luncheon will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Ministries at North Pointe, 3825 Erie St. Fellowship begins at 10 a.m. with a meal served at noon. Attendees are invited to bring a dessert for the dessert buffet.
Cost is $5. For more information or to make reservations, call Carol Gallagher, Racine Senior Center director, at 262-681-6495.
