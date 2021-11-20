Thanksgiving feast returns to Festival Hall Nov. 25

RACINE — Dan Johnson of Danny’s Meats and Ray Stibeck of Route 20 will host the 12th annual Dan & Ray’s Rendering Thanks free Thanksgiving community meal from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The public is invited.

A traditional Thanksgiving buffet dinner will be served. Carryouts will also be available.

Entertainment will be featured throughout the day including Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International Ambassador and singer Cheryl McCrary, Suburban Pentecost Milton and Joseph White, youth dance teams and other musical guests. Football will be shown on a big screen.

Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank.

