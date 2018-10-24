Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON — St. John the Divine Episcopal, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., will sponsor a free Thanksgiving Day dinner for the community from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22.

For delivery or for dining at the church, or to volunteer to help, sign up at www.stjohnthedivine.org or call 262-763-7482. Signing up for delivery must be completed by Nov. 20.

