BURLINGTON — St. John the Divine Episcopal, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., will sponsor a free Thanksgiving Day dinner for the community from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22.
For delivery or for dining at the church, or to volunteer to help, sign up at www.stjohnthedivine.org or call 262-763-7482. Signing up for delivery must be completed by Nov. 20.
