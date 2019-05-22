RACINE — Applications for the 4th Fest of Greater Racine Fourth of July Parade must be postmarked by May 31.
Applications are available online at www.racine4thfest.org (under the parade tab). After May 31 a late fee of $125 will be charged. The final deadline for all parade applications is June 7.
This year’s 4th Fest Parade will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, immediately following the pre-parade which begins at 8:30 a.m. The parade route is about 2 ½ miles long and takes approximately two hours to complete. Once again this year, the parade will also be broadcast live on My24 Milwaukee and simulcast on the Internet.
“America! 50 Years to the Moon and Back” is the theme for the 2019 parade. July 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the moon, and the connection to this anniversary.
4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization that is funded through individual and corporate donations as well as parade entry fees. Donations are being accepted. Email info@racine4thfest.org with any questions.
