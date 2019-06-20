{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine will throw its annual "Strike Up the Festivities" block party for the community from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

This is a family-friendly event where attendees can listen to Shades of Funk while enjoying food from various food trucks and beverages. There will also be games for everyone to enjoy.

The event is a fundraiser for 4th Fest of Greater Racine for the annual parade and fireworks.

