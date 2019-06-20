RACINE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine will throw its annual "Strike Up the Festivities" block party for the community from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
This is a family-friendly event where attendees can listen to Shades of Funk while enjoying food from various food trucks and beverages. There will also be games for everyone to enjoy.
The event is a fundraiser for 4th Fest of Greater Racine for the annual parade and fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.