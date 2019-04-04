RACINE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine has announced that the theme for the 2019 Fourth of July Parade is “America! 50 Years to the Moon and Back.”
“With this year’s theme, we hope to take you back to when America sent men into space,” commented Jake Lovdahl, 4th Fest’s Parade Committee co-chair. “July 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the moon, and we thought the connection to the anniversary plus pride for the United States made this a perfect theme for our 4th Fest parade."
Parade applications are now available online at www.racine4thfest.org (under the parade tab). Families, schools, groups and businesses are encouraged to embrace the theme as they put together their parade entry. Parade applications are due by May 31 after which a late fee will be enforced.
A a float building workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St. There is no cost to attend but reservations are required by calling 262-989-6681.
Racine’s parade is one of the Midwest's largest and most colorful Independence Day parades. It was cited by USA Today in 2008 as one of the top 10 places to be in the country for Independence Day (just behind Washington, D.C.). 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization that is funded through individual and corporate donations as well as entry fees.
