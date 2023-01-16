Test your trivia savvy at RLC’s Virtual Trivia Night

RACINE — Winter’s chill and unpredictability shouldn’t keep people from having fun on a Friday night.

They can register for Racine Literacy Council’s Virtual Trivia Night and compete against other teams with a beverage from the comfort of their home. The event happens virtually from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Teams of eight will try to best others in four rounds of trivia.

People can form a team of eight, register with a partner or sign up individually. People will be matched with those who want to play with a team. Registration comes with a choice of beverage from Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., that the person registering picks up the week of the event.

Individual registration is $40; couples, $70, and teams of eight, $250. Teams will compete for prizes — $25 for each member of the winning team, $20 for second place and $10 for third. Register online at racineliteracy.org/2023-trivia-night. For more information, call 262-632-9495.