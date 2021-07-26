TEMPO announces board of directors

RACINE — Carolynn Friesch, newly appointed executive director of United Way of Kenosha County, has been elected president of TEMPO Racine. She succeeds past president Andrea Kiemen-Rognsvoog of USI Insurance Services.
Friesch was invited to share her vision for TEMPO Racine’s future in which she conveyed, “TEMPO Racine is a professional organization that advocates for, elevates and accelerates the professional and personal growth of women throughout Racine County. The incoming Board of Directors and I are committed to furthering the mission of this organization. I look forward to building upon TEMPO Racine’s brand, enhancing opportunities for member engagement and increasing support for the organization through external community partnerships.”
Other officers of the Board of directors are: Lynelle Saunders, co-owner of Compassionate Peer Support, treasurer; Liz Hanson-Will, owner of Therapy Solutions, secretary; Liz Powell, Racine Community Foundation CEO, membership chair; Beth Bender, Kenosha Achievement Center director of development, program chair; and Jessica Safransky Schacht, United Way of Racine County chief operating officer, communications chair.
TEMPO Racine continued a time-honored tradition of awarding President’s Awards. This year’s recipients included members Jackie Zach and Lynelle Saunders; emeritus members Mary Wyant and Celeste Henken; and GeorgAnn Stinson, former TEMPO Racine secretary and co-founder of the African American Chamber of Commerce Greater Racine.
The 2021 Board of Directors take office on Aug. 1. Tempo Racine invites those interested in learning more about their organization, sponsorship or in being a guest to visit their website at temporacine.org.