TEMPO announces board of directors

Friesch was invited to share her vision for TEMPO Racine’s future in which she conveyed, “TEMPO Racine is a professional organization that advocates for, elevates and accelerates the professional and personal growth of women throughout Racine County. The incoming Board of Directors and I are committed to furthering the mission of this organization. I look forward to building upon TEMPO Racine’s brand, enhancing opportunities for member engagement and increasing support for the organization through external community partnerships.”