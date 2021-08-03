Tell us about your fall event

Is your organization having a fall event that you would like our readers to know about? If so, please send name of event, date, location and address, times each day, admission fee if applies, brief description (include dinner prices if applies) to Loreen Mohr by Aug. 25. Email information to Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403. Information will be used in the inaugural Fall Fun Guide publication Sept. 22.