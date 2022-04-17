Tell us about your church festival

Is your church having a summer festival that you would like our readers to know about?

If so, please send name of festival, date, church name and address, times each day, admission fee if applies, brief description (include dinner prices if applies) to Loreen Mohr by May 2. Email information to Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

Information will get scheduled to run in the annual Summer Fun Guide publication May 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0