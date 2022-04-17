 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tell us about your church festival

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

Is your church having a summer festival that you would like our readers to know about?

If so, please send name of festival, date, church name and address, times each day, admission fee if applies, brief description (include dinner prices if applies) to Loreen Mohr by May 2. Email information to Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

Information will get scheduled to run in the annual Summer Fun Guide publication May 25.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise on Easter Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News