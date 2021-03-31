 Skip to main content
Tell us about your church festival
Is your church having a summer festival that you would like our readers to know about? Or is your church tentatively planning a festival?

If so, please send name of festival, date, church name and address, times each day, admission fee if applies, brief description (include dinner prices if applies) to Loreen Mohr by April 18. Email information to Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403. Information will be used in the annual Summer Fun Guide publication in The Journal Times that is scheduled for May 26.

