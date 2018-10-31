Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Faith Hope & Love will hold a Teddy bear and sock collection drive from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.

Donations of a new Teddy bear or stuffed animal and/or socks sized newborn to adult will be collected for children in crisis.

The event will include appetizers and raffles.

Faith Hope & Love provides relief for children that are going through difficult life situations. For more information, go to www.fhlforkids.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments