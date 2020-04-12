Teaching children how to be good citizens

Name: Marybeth Zuhlke
Age: 74
Current residence: Racine
Occupation: Recycled teacher. I retired but now I am back three days a week teaching Art for grades K4, K5, 1, 2, 3, and 4 at Our Lady of Grace Academy here in Racine and do volunteer workshops for Peace Learning Circles in Kenosha and Racine schools for 4th graders.
Title of the book and Publisher: “The ABC’s of How To Be a Good Citizen,” AMITY Publications
Synopsis of the book: The book illustrates 26 ways to be a good citizen and encourages readers to think of the ways they can demonstrate the qualities of good citizenship. Knowing your ABC’s is key to learning. Understanding your responsibilities as a good citizen is the key to peace and kindness. There is also information about Peace Learning Circles and various quotes from community members who read the draft and from teachers who piloted in their classroom. Children are challenged to think of things that they could do using their first name. For example Tom — T is treat all living things kindly. O is open your mind to all points of view. M is motivate yourself to read.
Is this your first book? Yes. The idea for this book began 20 years ago while I was teaching third grade in Kenosha at Somers Elementary School. I often brainstormed with the students using the ABC as a way to motive them to learn new words by playing “Dictionary Dig,” a game I made up. Students would use a paperback dictionary and call out a letter and then find a word that would fit the theme of the book we were writing together. One of my students chose the letter “I” and wrote “I have good ideas on how to be a good citizen. You should publish these ideas Mrs Z.”
The letters of the alphabet have been a cornerstone of all my teaching. They reflect my philosophy of education — Always Be Courteous, Always Be Caring and Always Be Curious. I have supervised student teachers for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and encourage them to use the ABC technique. I have worked with middle school students at John XXIII Educational Center in Racine using the ABC technique to teach citizenship. Some of their comments have been incorporated into this book.
Why did you write this book? In 2017, I attended the Character Education Conference at Alverno College in Milwaukee. “The True Colors of Character” was the theme. It was then that I decided to update and publish the book and asked my honorary granddaughter, Diana Raucina, from Latvia to illustrate it. Hopefully, when you read it, you will think of more ways to be a good citizen and practice peace. Together, we can build a better world.
How long did it take you to write the book? One year, going over ideas, chatting about illustrations with Diana and getting input from people who would potentially use it.
How did you get interested in writing? I have always “written books” with children in my classroom — binding their illustrations and writing about a variety of topics from the Packers, Peace Mentors and field trips to the zoo.
Where is the book available for purchase? From the publisher, amitypublications.com; Amazon; hopefully soon at Barnes and Noble; and by messaging me on Facebook (Marybeth Safransky Zuhlke).
Is the book available at the library? Yes, it is available at the Racine and Kenosha libraries. I am planning to do a reading and workshop about my book and promoting kindness at the Racine Public Library July 14.
