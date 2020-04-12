Teaching children how to be good citizens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Name: Marybeth Zuhlke

Age: 74

Current residence: Racine

Occupation: Recycled teacher. I retired but now I am back three days a week teaching Art for grades K4, K5, 1, 2, 3, and 4 at Our Lady of Grace Academy here in Racine and do volunteer workshops for Peace Learning Circles in Kenosha and Racine schools for 4th graders.

Title of the book and Publisher: “The ABC’s of How To Be a Good Citizen,” AMITY Publications

Synopsis of the book: The book illustrates 26 ways to be a good citizen and encourages readers to think of the ways they can demonstrate the qualities of good citizenship. Knowing your ABC’s is key to learning. Understanding your responsibilities as a good citizen is the key to peace and kindness. There is also information about Peace Learning Circles and various quotes from community members who read the draft and from teachers who piloted in their classroom. Children are challenged to think of things that they could do using their first name. For example Tom — T is treat all living things kindly. O is open your mind to all points of view. M is motivate yourself to read.