TCF candle lighting event Dec. 8

RACINE — The Racine chapter of The Compassionate Friends will participate in the 23rd annual worldwide candle lighting event at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the chapel at Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd.

Attendees light candles for an hour to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, siblings and grandchildren who have died.

This event unites hundreds of thousands of families and friends around the world creating a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves over the time zones. Families are welcome to gather in quiet remembrance of their children who have died but will never be forgotten.

After the candle lighting, participants are invited to stay and share stories about their loved ones with others.

