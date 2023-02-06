RACINE COUNTY — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers provide low- and moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention to age 60 and over, with quality assistance in filing their personal income taxes. Trained volunteers will be available at the following sites:
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Thursday through April 13. By appointment only. Call Volunteer Center of Racine County at 262-886-9612 and specify Bryant Community Center or book online at https://tinyurl.com/4aypv8cc.
- Franksville Memorial Park Hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through April 6. By appointment only. Call Volunteer Center at 262-886-9612 and specify Franksville Memorial Park Hall or book online at https://tinyurl.com/3zmtf7bw.
People should bring photo identification for taxpayer and spouse and Social Security cards for taxpayers and all dependents, 2021 tax return, and all income and expense documents pertaining to tax year 2022 such as Social Security statement, wages, pensions, interest, dividends, broker statements, healthcare coverage, paid property tax bills, etc.