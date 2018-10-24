RACINE — United Way of Racine County is seeking volunteer tax preparers, greeters, and Spanish/English interpreters for 2019 to perform Volunteer Income Tax Assistance services in Racine County.
VITA is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. Last year, approximately 50 volunteers returned more than $1 million in tax refunds to local taxpayers.
No prior experience is required and training can be completed on volunteers’ own time. The volunteer schedule is flexible including weekdays, weekends and evenings. A commitment of one two- to four-hour shift per week is required during tax season, January through April 2019.
To learn more or apply, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/vita-volunteer. The application deadline is Nov. 1.
