Tax-Aide needs volunteers in Racine and Kenosha

AARP Foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season by recruiting interested individuals. Tax-Aide is an AARP Foundation program that offers free tax filing help for those who need it most, especially adults 50 and older.

Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification prior to working with taxpayers. Some prior tax preparation experience as well as computer proficiency are necessary. There is also a need for grassroots leadership, on-site greeters, those who can provide technical assistance and interpreters who can provide language assistance.

In 2018, Racine and Kenosha counties had 50 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers help more than 2,700 people file their federal and state tax returns at nine different sites. Tax preparation sites include Racine, Burlington, Franksville, Union Grove, Kenosha and Bristol.

Many older, low-income taxpayers miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide addresses this community need with volunteers.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer or send email to TaxAideRacineKenosha@gmail.com.