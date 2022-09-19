Talk focus is winter birds at River Bend

CALEDONIA — The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine will provide a presentation on winter birds at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. Anyone with an interest in learning more about birds, their adaptations to winter, and how to observe and support them is welcome to attend.
Many species of birds can survive our Midwest winters. This presentation will help residents identify birds and inform them about the physiological and behavioral adaptations they have evolved to cope with harsh winter conditions. Seed choices, feeders and other ways to attract them will also be discussed
Presenter Rick Fare, president and education chair for Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine, has been a birder for over 40 years. He is the recipient of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Bronze Passenger Pigeon Award for outstanding contributions to promote the field of ornithology, and the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin Merit Award for contributing to the study and propagation of bluebirds.
The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine has a mission to initiate, encourage, coordinate, stimulate, and assist civic and community organizations, business, professional and educational interests and appropriate units of government in the study and appreciation of ornithology; to preserve and protect wildlife habitats; to support all reasonable programs of air and water pollution abatement and control; to support the principles of conservation of natural resources at local, state and national levels; to encourage and enlist the active cooperation of all citizens in the Racine and Kenosha County areas in support of these aims.
River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for children, families and adults. For more information about River Bend Nature Center and its programs, visit RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.