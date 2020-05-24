Taking care of children during COVID-19

Help! My children are home all day! I’m trying to get my work done, make sure they get their homework done, and keep them from fighting. I’m exhausted!

COVID-19 has caused a huge disruption in everyone’s lives. Children (and adults) are feeling the stress of the sudden changes in their lives. We are experiencing a loss of life as we know it. This includes children. No more going to school, playing with friends, visiting relatives and the list goes on. Here are a few ideas to help your children and you through this time of Safer at Home: