Taking care of children during COVID-19

Help! My children are home all day! I’m trying to get my work done, make sure they get their homework done, and keep them from fighting. I’m exhausted!
COVID-19 has caused a huge disruption in everyone’s lives. Children (and adults) are feeling the stress of the sudden changes in their lives. We are experiencing a loss of life as we know it. This includes children. No more going to school, playing with friends, visiting relatives and the list goes on. Here are a few ideas to help your children and you through this time of Safer at Home:
- First and foremost, take care of yourself. Get enough rest, exercise and personal time to reenergize. Stay connected to supportive friends and family. Give yourself permission to let some things go so you can focus on your needs and the needs of your children.
- Talk about all the feelings. Experiencing a roller coaster of emotions is expected at this time. Your children may go from cheerful to a meltdown in a matter of seconds for no apparent reason. Talk to them about feeling sad, scared, angry and worried. Let your children know their feelings are okay. Show them ways to cope with those feelings, such as talking, deep breathing, drawing or exercising.
- Create a basic routine. Having the predictability of a routine during times of stress is comforting. Your children’s routine could be as simple as homework and screen time in the morning, quiet time and outside time after lunch, family time after dinner then bedtime. Allow for some flexibility.
- When you need some uninterrupted time, guide your children in planning activities that keep their interest: Screen time, playdough, special toys, building blocks — whatever keeps your children’s attention. Provide your children with clear expectations. For example: “I need to work without interruption for the next hour. What would you like to do during that time?” Give your children a few ideas of fun activities to choose from if they can’t think of one.
- Provide opportunities for your children to be active. Physical activity reduces stress and increases feeling of wellbeing. Is there outdoor space where your children can maintain social distancing and burn off some energy? Indoors, can your child dance, build and crawl through an obstacle course, or crab walk down the hall?
- Provide reassurance and encouragement. Your children may need more attention from you when they are worried or feeling stressed. Talk about what you and your children are doing to stay healthy. Give hugs. Spend time with your children having fun. When you notice your children behaving as you expect, comment. “I noticed you put your dishes in the dishwasher. Thank you!”
- Help your children stay in contact with friends when possible: Phone calls, Messenger, Zoom, write letters, whatever nurtures their friendships while maintaining social distancing. Children who are accustomed to seeing their friends every day at school are missing that social connection.
The last few months have been full of uncertainty and challenges. Be patient with yourself and your children. We will get through this.
Pam Wedig-Kirsch is a school readiness and family resiliency educator for UW-Madison Extension Racine County.
