Take a trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows take place at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson and cost $100. This includes motor coach transportation, lunch, theater ticket, taxes and gratuities. Call 262-598-0369.

  • June 19 — "What Happens in Vegas"
  • July 31 — "Wizard of Oz"
  • Oct. 2 — "Grease.
  • Nov. 27 — "White Christmas."

 FRIENDS OF THE WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

  • April 27 — "Sound of Music" at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill. $109 (includes lunch). Call Bon Voyage World Travel Experts at 262-514-2022.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

