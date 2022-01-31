 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAKE A TRIP

Take a Trip

  • 0
Take a trip

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@outlook.com or go to wanderlusttoursllc.net.

  • March 9 — "Evita" at Drury Lane Theatre in in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., with plated lunch. $125.
  • April 29 — "Riders in the Sky" at the Schauer Center in Hartford and fish fry at the Mineshaft. $119.
  • June 7-10 — Ohio Amish Country Adventure. $719.
  • Aug. 9-12 — Mackinac Island and Thunder Bay Resort. $999.
  • Oct. 16-21 — Biltmore Estate & Ashville, N.C. $699.

NANA'S TRAVELS

Call Linda Stephens at 262-989-6023.

  • April 18-22 — The Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio. $569.
  • June 16-22 — Washington, D.C. $735.

 FRIENDS OF THE WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

  • April 27 — "Sound of Music" at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill. $109 (includes lunch). Call Bon Voyage World Travel Experts at 262-514-2022.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY TRAVELERS GROUP

  • June 16-22 — New York and the Statue of Liberty trip. $779 (double occupancy). Trip includes meals, tours and gratuities. Call Yvette Stewart, 262-994-4202.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

