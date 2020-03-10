Take a Taste Out of Crime is fundraiser for Racine Neighborhood Watch

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. will host its ninth annual Take a Taste Out of Crime fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

In an atmosphere of an after-work social, the event for ages 21 and older features an abundant selection of wines and beers to sample, Wisconsin cheeses and a smorgasbord of hot hors d’oeuvres. Two local jazz bands, CSQ and Men in Black, will add to the ambience of the evening. A cash bar will be available.

More than 150 items are displayed for raffles or the silent auction. Items up for bid include sporting goods and event tickets, theme baskets, household and home décor pieces, and gift certificates from local area businesses.

Jim Gantner, a former Milwaukee Brewers second baseman and MVP, will make a special appearance from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Tickets are available at Racine Neighborhood Watch, 800 Center St., Room 316; Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue; Piggly Wiggly on Erie Street, or online at racinenw.com/about_tatooc.html.

Take a Taste Out of Crime is a major fundraiser for Racine Neighborhood Watch and supports the organization’s mission to assist residents in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods. The organization empowers residents to build positive and productive community-law enforcement relationships through local Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events.

