SWEAT teams double qualify for finals in Los Angeles

RACINE — Sweatshop Movement of Racine traveled April 22 with 40 dancers to compete in two categories at the Monsters A-list Convention, one of the top competitive opportunities in the Midwest for youth.

One of their pieces placed third out of more than 13 teams in their division from across the U.S. They placed with both routines this year and were invited to compete in the national finale in Los Angeles in August.

Trophy winners included Amberiya Beavers, a six-year veteran of the program and scholarship winner last year, and Jamia Saffold, a two-year member.

SWEAT parents Tommii Sanders and Troy Dean competed in the “Parent Battle” with both advancing to the semi-finals and Dean taking home second place.

“This was our most rewarding convention to date, and it is so refreshing to see our youth working hard as a team and seeing that hard work pays off and dreams come true,” said Erika Bozinovski, Sweatshop Movement director.

Sweatshop Movement is a nonprofit dance production and instruction organization in Racine. Its mission is to further and foster legitimate hip hop and dance training for youth. A new class session begins June 13. Go to sweat-move.org or call 608-442-3542.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0