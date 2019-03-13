CALEDONIA — John Svoren, 18, son of Thomas and Cheryl Svoren of Caledonia, has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 161, sponsored by St. Rita Catholic Church. His scoutmaster is Tim Falendysz.
Svoren has held the leadership positions of patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and senior patrol leader.
He has attended Robert S. Lyle summer camp for three years, completed troop leadership training and Life to Eagle training. Svoren has earned 27 merit badges, a totin chip and one Eagle Palm.
Svoren’s Eagle Scout service project benefited the Caledonia Historical Society. He and his team created a display at Linwood Park to showcase antique farming equipment. They installed a gravel platform and fenced in area for the equipment. Svoren led his fellow scouts, family and friends in more than 100 man-hours of service to complete the project.
Svoren, a senior at Horlick High School, plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering and major in mechanical engineering
Svoren will receive his Eagle badge during a court of honor ceremony Saturday, March 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.