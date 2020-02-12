Svoren earns rank of Eagle Scout

CALEDONIA — Joseph Svoren, 18, son of Thomas and Cheryl Svoren of Caledonia, has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 161, sponsored by St. Rita Catholic Church. His scoutmaster is Tim Falendysz.

Svoren has held the leadership positions of patrol leader and senior patrol leader.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He has attended Robert S. Lyle summer camp and Camp Freeland Leslie for three years. Svoren completed Troop Leadership and Life to Eagle training. He has earned 25 merit badges, the totin chip and one Eagle palm.

Svoren’s Eagle Scout service project benefited Concordia Lutheran School in Sturtevant. He created and led his team in constructing 12 storage cages for the teacher’s class materials and supplies. Svoren led his fellow scouts, family and friends in more than 250 man-hours of service to complete the project.

Svoren, a senior at Horlick High School, plans to attend Gateway Technical College and major in civil engineering.

He will receive his Eagle badge during a court of honor ceremony March 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0