RACINE — The public can support the Junior League of Racine by purchasing tickets to the following shows at Uihlein Hall of the Marcus Center in Milwaukee:

  • "Fiddler on the Roof," 2 p.m. Feb. 16.
  • "The Phantom of the Opera," 2 p.m. March 16.
  • "The King and I," 2 p.m. April 13.

Up to $10 per ticket sold goes to the Junior League. To purchase tickets, go to www.marcuscenter.org/mcaccess. Create a login using the group code, jlracine, and purchase tickets.

The Junior League of Racine is a group of like-minded women that are training to be civic leaders. Members volunteer and collaborate with community partners to develop and support programs that benefit children and women in Racine County.

