Support the Building Unity Democracy Tour

RACINE — The Democracy Tour is on the road for three months. Its purpose is to help Wisconsin residents come together to build a united movement in support of democracy.
The Racine leg of the tour will be Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15-16. The tour will stop at locations across town inspiring and encouraging people to vote. There will be inspirational speakers, music, banners and voter registration. Tour stops are:
- Sept. 15 — Badger Plaza, 4003 Durand Ave., 10-11:30 a.m.; Gateway Technical College Lake Building parking lot, 1001 Main St.; noon-2 p.m.; parking lot across from Horlick High School, 2210 Rapids Drive, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m.
- Sept. 16 — Main Project and Café, 1014 State St., 8:30-9:30 a.m.; The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m.