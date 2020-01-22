Support mobile market for the hungry

RACINE — The City of Racine, Hunger Task Force, Piggly Wiggly, Pick 'N Save and community based partners present the new initiative of a grocery store on wheels called Mobile Market.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is a fresh market on wheels that will stop at select locations in areas of low food access and offer fresh produce, dairy, eggs, meat and other sources of protein at 25 percent off regular store prices. Credit cards, debit cards, and Quest (SNAP/EBT/FoodShare) cards will be accepted as payment; no cash will be accepted.

FoodWIse program educators and partners that serve low, limited and fixed income residents are excited to see this innovative concept in Racine and Kenosha, where there is a high need for better access to fresh food. The Mobile Market will removes barriers that prevent healthy eating for people of low income, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

People can support the Mobile Market by shopping, volunteering or being a host site. For more information, dates, times, locations or to learn about opportunities to host the market or volunteer, contact the Hunger Task Force at hungertaskforce.org/what-we-do/mobile-market or call 414-238-6462.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0