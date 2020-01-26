Support Hunger Task Force’s Mobile Market in areas of need

Q: I saw this big truck-trailer called the Mobile Market in Racine, what is that all about?

A: The Mobile Market is a grocery store on wheels; a new initiative brought to us by Hunger Task Force, Piggly Wiggly, Pick ‘n Save, the City of Racine and community based partners that will be site hosts. It’s a fresh market on wheels that will stop at select locations in areas of low food access and offer fresh produce, dairy, eggs, meat and other sources of protein at 25 percent off regular store prices. Credit cards, debit cards and Quest (SNAP/EBT/FoodShare) cards will be accepted as payment; no cash will be accepted.

Residents and workers in areas of need who’ve used the Mobile Market are thrilled. Repeat shoppers at the Downtown Racine, McMynn Tower site mentioned returning to shop at the Mobile Market because of convenience, selection, lower prices, and proximity to housing and employment.

Comments from shoppers include: “I like that it’s so close to my apartment,” “close to worksite” and “I was impressed with the selection and quality of foods on the truck.” The expressions on the faces of shoppers say everything — they’re so happy to have access to fresh foods at affordable rates — something many of us likely take for granted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}