Support Hunger Task Force’s Mobile Market in areas of need

Q: I saw this big truck-trailer called the Mobile Market in Racine, what is that all about?
A: The Mobile Market is a grocery store on wheels; a new initiative brought to us by Hunger Task Force, Piggly Wiggly, Pick ‘n Save, the City of Racine and community based partners that will be site hosts. It’s a fresh market on wheels that will stop at select locations in areas of low food access and offer fresh produce, dairy, eggs, meat and other sources of protein at 25 percent off regular store prices. Credit cards, debit cards and Quest (SNAP/EBT/FoodShare) cards will be accepted as payment; no cash will be accepted.
Residents and workers in areas of need who’ve used the Mobile Market are thrilled. Repeat shoppers at the Downtown Racine, McMynn Tower site mentioned returning to shop at the Mobile Market because of convenience, selection, lower prices, and proximity to housing and employment.
Comments from shoppers include: “I like that it’s so close to my apartment,” “close to worksite” and “I was impressed with the selection and quality of foods on the truck.” The expressions on the faces of shoppers say everything — they’re so happy to have access to fresh foods at affordable rates — something many of us likely take for granted.
FoodWIse program educators and many of our partners that serve low, limited and fixed income residents are very excited to see this innovative concept in Racine, and now Kenosha too, where we see high need for better access to fresh foods every day.
Many areas of Racine are both “low income and low (food) access” defined as “low-income census tracts where a significant number or share of residents is more than 1 mile (urban) or 10 miles (rural) from the nearest supermarket” (USDA Economic Research Service). Distance to stores and transportation are tied to food access metrics because frequently they’re additional barriers to eating healthy for people of low-income, seniors and individuals with disabilities.
People living or working in low income, low-access areas often only have the option of shopping at convenience or corner stores, which typically lack fresh, healthy choices and usually stock an abundance of “foods” loaded with salt, sugar and fat. Food pantries may not always have fresh items available due to the logistics or equipment needs of handling fresh food.
The Mobile Market fills the gaps and removes those particular barriers for people in need of healthy foods — a win-win scenario for Racine, which has some of the highest rates of food-related disease such as obesity and diabetes in the state.
Support the Mobile Market by shopping, volunteering or being a host site.
For more information, dates, times, locations or to learn about opportunities to host the market or volunteer, contact the Hunger Task force at hungertaskforce.org/what-we-do/mobile-market or call 414-238-6462.
Terri Ward is an administrator for UW-Madison, Division of Extension, FoodWIse Nutrition Education Program