Support groups for disabled offered
Support groups for disabled offered

RACINE — Society’s Assets offers groups that provide insight and support to people with disabilities in southeastern Wisconsin. There is no charge to participate in the groups that are being held virtually for now. For more information and to RSVP to attend, call 800-378-9128 and ask for the group contact person listed below:

  • Born in the 90s — So you’re 20 something and looking for help with those grown-up issues like finding a job or moving into your own place. You also have a disability or mental health condition. This group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every other Thursday. The next meeting is Jan. 21. Contact Emily Cadman.
  • Living with Vision Loss — The Revital eyes group offers insight into living with a visual impairment. Participants gain resources and feel more empowered. A Racine-based group meets on the second Friday of every month starting at 4 p.m. A Kenosha-based group meets on the second Thursday of every month from at 1:30 p.m. This group is bilingual. Contact Tami Frentzel.
  • Take a Breather — This group is open to anyone with a disability or mental health condition. The group is designed to be part support, part resource sharing and part just chatting. The group meets at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Help may be available for those who do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation. Contact Emily Cadman.
